Home / Companies / News / L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Infra major was in the fray with Shapoorji Pallonji for largest station upgrade project; its submission is over Rs 3,000 crore beyond the Centre's estimate

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Premium
L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the long overdue redevelopment of New Delhi railway station. L&T was in the running with Shapoorji Pallonji, and submitted a bid of Rs 8,740 crore for the mega project, which is over Rs 3000 crore higher than the Centre’s estimate, this paper has learnt. The project is part of Centre’s plan to modernise most high-densi

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)New Delhirailway stationCCEAShapoorji Pallonji

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Also Read

Motilal Oswal invests Rs 450 cr in Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate

Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs

Shapoor Mistry lone representative on boards of family investments firms

Apollo Micro Systems fixes record date for 1:10 share sub-division

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

Adani Group brand custodian Aman Kumar Singh resigns from NDTV board

Unfazed by competition from RIL, expect broad-based growth in FY24: GCPL

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story