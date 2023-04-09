L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Infra major was in the fray with Shapoorji Pallonji for largest station upgrade project; its submission is over Rs 3,000 crore beyond the Centre's estimate

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the long overdue redevelopment of New Delhi railway station. L&T was in the running with Shapoorji Pallonji, and submitted a bid of Rs 8,740 crore for the mega project, which is over Rs 3000 crore higher than the Centre’s estimate, this paper has learnt. The project is part of Centre’s plan to modernise most high-densi