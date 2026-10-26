L&T Technology Services on Monday announced a five-year contract with Nokia to support engineering and research and development activities in India.

The contract brings together LTTS' engineering capabilities with Nokia's telecommunications technology work, according to a release.

The release did not divulge the size or financial details of the contract.

Under the agreement, LTTS will support Nokia R&D programs across areas, including product engineering, software development, system integration, and product support.

LTTS will establish a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India to support Nokia's engineering and R&D initiatives.

The ODC brings data-center-grade compute and AI-infrastructure engineering to next-generation telecom solutions.

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LTTS will also create a dedicated engineering team in India to support Nokia's technology center globally, with work spanning areas such as 5G networks, intelligent automation, AI-driven operations and AI infrastructure.

LTTS will work with Nokia's global R&D teams through an integrated operating model. The engagement will cover research and development, product engineering, new product development, embedded systems, software development, system integration, and ongoing support. Vivek Jaiswal, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Nokia, said, "India is an important innovation hub for Nokia, and LTTS is a critical partner that will bring engineering expertise and mechanisms that will help us expand our R&D footprint and accelerate innovation in this strategically important geography." Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Strategic Initiatives & Growth Markets at L&T Technology Services noted this strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS and the technology segment.