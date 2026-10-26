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L&T Tech Services bags five-year Nokia contract to support R&D in India

The partnership will establish a dedicated offshore development centre in India, with work spanning 5G networks, AI-driven operations, software development and next-generation telecom infrastructure

L&T Technology Services, LTTS
Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has signed a five-year contract with Nokia to support the Finnish telecom equipment maker’s engineering and research and development activities in India, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
 
Under the agreement, LTTS will back Nokia R&D programmes in product engineering, software development, system integration and product support. It will set up a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India for the work, and create a separate engineering team to support Nokia’s Technology Center globally.
 
The partnership comes as Nokia steps up its R&D efforts around AI infrastructure and advanced connectivity technologies. LTTS said the new centre would combine data-centre-grade computing and AI infrastructure engineering with the development of next-generation telecom solutions.
 
The Indian engineering team will work across areas including 5G networks, intelligent automation, AI-driven operations and AI infrastructure, collaborating with Nokia’s global R&D teams through an integrated operating model.
 
For LTTS, the deal aligns with its Lakshya 31 strategy, particularly its focus on next-generation computing and AI infrastructure. The company sees these capabilities as increasingly important to the evolution of future communication networks and intelligent data centres, according to the statement. 
 
“India is an important innovation hub for Nokia, and LTTS is a critical partner that will bring engineering expertise and mechanisms that will help us expand our R&D footprint and accelerate innovation,” Vivek Jaiswal, senior vice-president of engineering at Nokia, said.
 
Alind Saxena, executive director and president–strategic initiatives and growth markets at LTTS, said the agreement reflected the confidence global technology companies placed in the company’s engineering expertise.
 
LTTS, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, provides engineering research and development services across sectors including telecommunications, industrial products, medical devices and transportation. As of September 30, 2026, the company had 24,035 employees, 21 global design centres, 31 global sales offices and 111 innovation labs, according to its release.
 
The companies did not disclose the financial value of the five-year contract.
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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