Large cost-optimisation deals returning for top Indian IT companies

Other HR experts believe there will be an uptick in hiring in the latter half of this year. “The second half of this calendar year we certainly expect things to improve in the IT market. But the quantum will not be significant. These are early signs for us…we have seen 10 per cent improvement month-on-month for hiring. We have seen a revival of contract staffing rather than FTEs (full-time employees). This is how the market moves when coming out of a slowdown. First, the contract staffing will improve and then the FTE,” said AR Ramesh, director, Adecco India.

Such deals are also expected to increase the demand for tech professionals. “The recent collaboration between Infosys and Danske Bank signifies a broader trend across the industry, where financial institutions are increasingly embracing digital solutions to stay competitive in an evolving marketplace. Moreover, this shift towards technology-driven operations is expected to drive an overall increase in the demand for tech resources in both tech and non-tech sectors, presenting new opportunities for skilled professionals,” said Santosh Nair, director, and COO, CIEL HR services.