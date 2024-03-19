Oil marketing companies to bear latest oil price cut, not govt grant

The decision by the three oil-marketing companies (OMCs) to reduce petrol and diesel prices after a record 22 months will be borne by the companies themselves, and not through a government grant, officials said.

Beginning March 15, prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by Rs 2 per litre, a move that analysts have said may reduce the annual revenue of OMCs by Rs 30,000 crore in 2023-24 (FY24).

“OMCs have delivered record-breaking profits every quarter in the current financial year (FY24). They have sought to reduce retail prices taking into account their revenue projections in the upcoming quarters. Therefore, the issue of a government grant to help companies does not arise,” a petroleum and natural gas ministry official said.