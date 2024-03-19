Tata Motors opens new registered vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, has inaugurated its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) near Delhi. The facility, named Re.Wi.Re (Recycle with Respect), is designed to dismantle end-of-life vehicles in an environmentally friendly way.







This facility has the annual capacity to responsibly dismantle 18,000 end-of-life vehicles. Partnering with Johar Motors, the RVSF near Delhi is equipped to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. The facility also ensures safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. The facility is also fully digitalised.

Speaking on this, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of building a circular economy. It also contributes to the Government's efforts to promote sustainable automotive practices.”

This new facility follows the success of the company's four existing RVSFs located in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, and Chandigarh.