Home / Companies / News / Digital lending firm Lendingkart's Q1 profit doubles, revenue rises 43%

Digital lending firm Lendingkart's Q1 profit doubles, revenue rises 43%

Company says MSME 'segment flourishing' and the demand for business will grow

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Lendingkart logo

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

LendingKart Group, which gives loans to small businesses, said on Thursday its profit almost doubled to Rs 30 crore in the first quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24) compared to the same period last year as credit demand grows.

The Ahmedabad-based digital lender, which is backed by Fullerton, said revenue increased 43 per cent to Rs 269 crore in Q1 FY24. It recorded a 49 per cent year-on-year increase in the value of loans, which amount to Rs 1,213 crore. Out of the total disbursal in Q1 FY24, Rs 963 crore was made through the company’s co-lending partnerships with some 20 firms and the rest via its in-house non-banking financial corporation (NBFC).

“We are also proud of playing a role that helps our partner banks and NBFCs expand their footprint across India. This shared growth drives our outstanding numbers that continue to prove Lendingkart’s position in the financial industry. We will continue to focus on simplifying finance for small businesses and driving economic growth with our innovative solutions,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

Total assets under management (AUM) of the lender, which focuses on lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), grew 52 per cent to Rs 5,515 crore from Rs 3,621 crore a year ago.

The company said till date it has disbursed more than 250,000 loans amounting to Rs 15,000 crore and believes demand will continue rising.

“The MSME segment itself is flourishing and the demand for business expansion is going to grow. (Additionally), fintechs bring together the distribution strength and the speed of credit access,” said Abhishek Singh, chief operating officer at LendingKart, told 'Business Standard' in an interaction.

Also Read

Lendingkart raises Rs 200cr in debt financing from EvolutionX Debt Capital

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

NRL, IIT-Guwahati sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust

Adani Group, Hindenburg, Supreme Court and OCCRP: All you need to know

Tata Power arm in deal with steel maker Sanyo to set up captive solar plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks pact with SSMI to set up 28-MW solar plant

Topics :Lendingkart TechnologiesLendingkart Finance

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story