State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced on Monday that it has roped in tech giant Infosys to develop its next-generation digital platform. The move is part of the life insurer’s digital transformation program called DIVE -- Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement.



LIC expects this digital platform to be the foundation for building high-value business applications such as the customer and sales super apps, portals and digital branch of LIC.

“LIC has appointed Infosys to build its state-of-art NextGen Digital platform which will be integrated end-to-end digital insurance solution to provide excellent services to its customers, business lifecycle management, and operational activities for sales intermediaries, and digital front-end platform for branch employees,” LIC said in an exchange notification.