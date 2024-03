LIC to keep offices open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax saving

Life Insurance Corporation will keep its offices open on March 30 and March 31 to facilitate taxpayers to complete tax saving exercise before the closing of the fiscal year.

LIC's measure follows the announcement by banks that their branches will remain open on Saturday and Sunday. The RBI had earlier this month directed banks to keep their designated branches open for government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 30 and March 31, 2024.

In a statement, the public sector insurer said as per the advisory by the insurance regulator IRDAI, LIC has decided to extend this special measure to the policyholders.

"It has been decided that the Offices under the jurisdiction of zones and divisions will be kept open for normal operations as per official working hours on 30.3.2024 and 31.3.2024, in order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders," LIC said in a statement.