HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of Rs 27 cr for short payment of taxes

The company said it will file appeals against the GST demand orders before the Appellate Authority

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 12:27 AM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has received GST demand orders of over Rs 27 crore for alleged short payment of taxes.

In two separate regulatory filings, the insurer said it has received tax demand orders of over Rs 16.5 crore and Rs 10.5 crore from authorities for alleged short payment of GST and input tax credit claim mismatch.

The demand orders include interest and penalty as well.
 

The company said it will file appeals against the GST demand orders before the Appellate Authority.

Shares of HDFC Life settled 1.27 per cent higher at Rs 634.20 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

