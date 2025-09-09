Home / Companies / News / PwC India launches GenAI Navigate Tax Hub to modernise tax functions

PwC India launches GenAI Navigate Tax Hub to modernise tax functions

PwC India's Navigate Tax Hub, powered by generative AI, integrates tax expertise and secure document management to boost efficiency, accuracy and value for tax teams

PwC
Unlike general-purpose AI tools, the platform applies PwC’s proprietary tax logic, ensuring alignment with established tax principles while minimising the risk of AI hallucinations. | File Image
Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
PwC India has launched the Navigate Tax Hub, a generative AI-powered platform aimed at transforming tax and regulatory functions. Part of the firm’s Vision 2030 strategy, the platform integrates advanced AI with PwC’s tax expertise and secure document management to boost efficiency, accuracy and value for tax teams.
 
Built on PwC India’s domain expertise and supported by content providers such as Taxsutra, Navigate Tax Hub offers a comprehensive solution for tax professionals. It enables deep research and analysis, drafting of legal submissions and tax position papers, preparation of standard operating procedures, and planning for complex transactions and contracts. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, the platform applies PwC’s proprietary tax logic, ensuring alignment with established tax principles while minimising the risk of AI hallucinations.
 
“As a tech-native business, we see technology not just as an enabler but as a catalyst for reinvention. Navigate Tax Hub exemplifies this shift,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India. He added that the platform reflects PwC’s commitment to deploying generative AI responsibly to support “kal ka Bharat” and help Indian enterprises navigate complex tax and regulatory challenges with confidence while shaping a globally competitive future.
 
Calling it a “paradigm shift,” Siddharth Mehta, Partner and Tax Technology Leader at PwC India, said the platform marks the beginning of seamless AI-human collaboration, setting the new normal for the next generation of tax functions.
 
The platform is designed with security at its core, enabling integration with an organisation’s own documents while keeping them secure. Features such as mobile app access and Microsoft Word plug-ins allow tax teams to work anytime, anywhere.
 
“With Navigate Tax Hub, we are redefining trust in tax technology. The platform is purpose-built to reference an organisation's own documents, which are kept entirely secure,” said Kunj Vaidya, Partner and Tax and Regulatory Markets Leader at PwC India.
 

Topics :PwC Indiaartifical intelligenceTaxation

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

