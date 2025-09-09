Home / Companies / News / Dashverse plans to release 100 microdramas in a few months, produced by AI

Dashverse plans to release 100 microdramas in a few months, produced by AI

Dashverse will open Frameo.AI for creators, cutting costs and production time while scaling storytelling across India

dashverse
Through Frameo.AI, another segment within Dashverse, the company plans a revenue-sharing model with creators, similar to YouTube | Image: linkedin
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dashverse, the parent company of DashReels, a microdrama platform, plans to launch 100 microdramas produced by artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming months, driven by lower costs of production and time. In two to three months, the company will also enable creators across India to make AI-produced microdramas through its generative video studio for storytellers, Frameo.AI.
 
This follows the company’s launch of its first AI-produced microdrama series, Raftaar, on 15 August. Sanidhya Narain, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dashverse, said Raftaar, consisting of 45 episodes revolving around car racing, is India’s first AI-produced microdrama. DashReels has recorded 10 million downloads across Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
 
“A typical microdrama shot in India is done inside a single house or location most of the time. The time taken to produce a short drama is around 30 to 60 days. This AI drama that we produced took us three weeks,” Narain said.
 
He added that the company spent around ₹10–12 lakh on the production of its AI-produced microdrama. In general, it costs around ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore to produce a microdrama in India. Within 15 days of launch, Raftaar recorded one million views, with a completion rate of over 75 per cent—90 per cent higher than other short dramas available on the app.
 
Through Frameo.AI, another segment within Dashverse, the company plans a revenue-sharing model with creators, similar to YouTube. Dashverse recently raised $13 million in a Series A funding round. Narain noted that the company will continue raising funds and seek partners to improve the quality of AI-produced content. For now, it has earmarked $2–3 million to subsidise a new set of creators on the platform.
 
“Of the total funding we raised, I think we would have invested 60 to 70 per cent into just R&D (research and development), just to figure out a way to build this platform of premium AI, which is used to create these dramas,” Narain explained.
 
Globally, China leads in the microdrama market. Apart from Dashverse, Collective Media Network in July announced the launch of Historyverse, which is expected to release a microdrama on the Mahabharata, powered by AI.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

EPAM Systems' next act: AI at the core, says new CEO Balazs Fejes

Premium

Policymaking lags industry pace, says VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau

Strides enters into product partnership with Kenox for nasal spray

Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Premium

Vedanta invests ₹12,500 crore to expand metals output for EV industry

Topics :Artificial intelligenceVideosmedia & entertainmentSocial MediaSocial media apps

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story