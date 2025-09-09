Dashverse plans to release 100 microdramas in a few months, produced by AI

Dashverse, the parent company of DashReels, a microdrama platform, plans to launch 100 microdramas produced by artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming months, driven by lower costs of production and time. In two to three months, the company will also enable creators across India to make AI-produced microdramas through its generative video studio for storytellers, Frameo.AI.

This follows the company’s launch of its first AI-produced microdrama series, Raftaar, on 15 August. Sanidhya Narain, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dashverse, said Raftaar, consisting of 45 episodes revolving around car racing, is India’s first AI-produced microdrama. DashReels has recorded 10 million downloads across Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“A typical microdrama shot in India is done inside a single house or location most of the time. The time taken to produce a short drama is around 30 to 60 days. This AI drama that we produced took us three weeks,” Narain said. He added that the company spent around ₹10–12 lakh on the production of its AI-produced microdrama. In general, it costs around ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore to produce a microdrama in India. Within 15 days of launch, Raftaar recorded one million views, with a completion rate of over 75 per cent—90 per cent higher than other short dramas available on the app.

Through Frameo.AI, another segment within Dashverse, the company plans a revenue-sharing model with creators, similar to YouTube. Dashverse recently raised $13 million in a Series A funding round. Narain noted that the company will continue raising funds and seek partners to improve the quality of AI-produced content. For now, it has earmarked $2–3 million to subsidise a new set of creators on the platform. “Of the total funding we raised, I think we would have invested 60 to 70 per cent into just R&D (research and development), just to figure out a way to build this platform of premium AI, which is used to create these dramas,” Narain explained.