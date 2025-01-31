Lodha brothers agree to solve trademark dispute through mediation

Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha, the billionaire brothers, confirmed their willingness before the Bombay High Court to solve the trademark dispute through mediation. The court on Friday appointed retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran to mediate between the real estate tycoons.

Raveendran will get five weeks to complete the arbitration. The meantime pleadings are to be completed, and the matter will be placed for ad interim (temporarily) on March 21, 2025, in case mediation fails, the court noted.

Abhishek, managing director and the chief executive officer of Macrotech Developers (Lodha), said, “I am agreeable to go through the mediation process recommended by Justice Arif Doctor. Abhinandan is my younger brother, and I have lot of love for him. I have always supported him in whatever manner possible and wished for his success.”

Abhishek said he is hoping the mediation will help reconcile the differences with Abhinandan.

Abhinandan, chairperson of House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), said in a statement: “We are grateful to the Mumbai High Court and Justice Arif Doctor for guiding us towards the mediation. We hope it will bring closure to issues which are now pending for almost 10 years.”

Abhinandan said he believes family matters should not be settled in public and that this is the reason he chose to maintain “a dignified silence for over 10 years in the interest of the family.”

Also Read

“Abhinandan does hope that his family honours all the commitments made to him as he has delivered not only on all his commitments but has also gone beyond whenever called upon to help with advice, time, and money," the statement said.

In January 2025, Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit against HoABL over the use of the name “Lodha,” seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. Abhishek, in Macrotech’s quarterly earnings call, said the matter has no ongoing impact on the company’s operations.