Lodha Developers net debt rises 15% to ₹6,170 cr on land acquisitions

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd's net debt rose 15 per cent during October-December period to Rs 6,170 crore because of aggressive land acquisitions for business expansion.

Lodha Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

In its operational update, the company informed that its net debt stood at Rs 6,170 crore at the end of the third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year. The net debt was Rs 5,370 crore as on September 30, 2025.

"Despite the significant investment in business development in the first nine months of this fiscal, our net debt stood at Rs 61.7 billion, well below our ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity," Lodha Developers said.

During the latest December quarter, the company acquired 5 land parcels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru to develop projects. It acquires land parcels through outright purchases and partnerships with landowners to create strong pipeline of future projects. Mumbai-based Lodha Developers would build real estate projects, primarily housing, on these five land parcels. The total revenue potential is estimated at Rs 33,800 crore. Last month, the company partnered with MRG Group to develop two projects in Gurugram. This marked the entry of Lodha Developers in the Delhi-NCR's housing and commercial real estate market. It is already developing a warehousing project.