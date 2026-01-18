GalaxEye gears up for Mission Drishti, plans 10 satellite constellations

Space start-up Galaxeye is set to launch its first-of-a-kind satellite that would generate images of the earth fusing data from optical and radar sensors, which have applications in sectors ranging from defence to agriculture.

The start-up plans to launch "Mission Drishti", a multi-sensory earth observation satellite, in the first quarter of this year and scale it up to a constellation of 10 satellites by 2030.

"Mission Drishti represents a global first: a single satellite platform that has integrated radar sensing and optical imaging, while also standing as India's largest privately developed satellite," Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, told PTI.

GalaxEye plans to deploy two more satellites by the end of the next few years and six-seven more satellites by the end of the decade, scaling the total satellite constellation to 10 by 2030, enabling near real time data delivery at scale, Singh said. "This dedicated constellation will unlock time sensitive applications across defence and surveillance, disaster response, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring and climate intelligence," he said. While the multi-spectral optical camera captures images of the earth, the synthetic aperture radar enables the observations under cloud cover, thus enabling all-weather observation of the earth. GalaxEye's patented SyncFused OptoSAR technology integrates data from both the sensors to produce all-weather images of earth, which has applications across sectors.