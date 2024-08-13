Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Logistics operator Blue Dart expands direct reach to over 300 pin codes

By leveraging Blue Dart's connectivity to these additional pin codes, businesses can enhance their supply efficiency through faster, safer, and more cost-effective movements

Blue dart
.Blue Dart offers an extensive service network covering over 56,000 locations nationwide.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Logistics operator Blue Dart on Tuesday said it has expanded its direct reach to over 300 pin codes, which represents a significant increase in the company's direct coverage capabilities.

By leveraging Blue Dart's connectivity to these additional pin codes, businesses can enhance their supply efficiency through faster, safer, and more cost-effective movements, the company said.

Besides, the customers will also benefit from improved transit times, reliability, and access to a broader network.

"By expanding our direct reach to more pin codes, we enhance accessibility and empower SMEs and MSMEs to connect and expand their business to both domestic and international markets," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

Blue Dart offers an extensive service network covering over 56,000 locations nationwide.

 


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

