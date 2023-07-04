Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree to replace HDFC on Nifty50 benchmark with effect from 13 July

LTIMindtree to replace HDFC on Nifty50 benchmark with effect from 13 July

LTI's inclusion in the Nifty50 index will result in inflows of Rs 1,450 crore ($177 million) from passive trackers, as per a note by IIFL Alternative Research

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

LTIMindtree will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The change will become effective from July 13 (close of July 12). The ad hoc change to the index is on account of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.
Meanwhile, Jindal Steel & Power will replace HDFC in the Nifty 100 index and LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 index. Further, Mankind Pharma will take the place of HDFC in the Nifty 500 index.

In total, 22 indices compiled by NSE Indices will get impacted by the merger. There won’t be any impact on HDFC on account of the exclusion as the merged HDFC Bank will assume a higher weight in the index.
LTI’s inclusion in the Nifty50 index will result in inflows of Rs 1,450 crore ($177 million) from passive trackers, as per a note by IIFL Alternative Research.

However, its exclusion from the Nifty Next 50 index will result in outflows of close to Rs 600 crore ($71 million). JSPL will see inflows of Rs 280 crore ($35 million) due to the inclusion in the Nifty Next 50 index. Sources said BSE’s index composition committee will meet on Wednesday. JSW Steel is expected to replace HDFC in the 30-share Sensex.

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Not impacted by banking crisis, BFSI vertical still growing: LTIMindtree MD

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in Nifty Index following merger with HDFC Bank

Meta loses EU court fight over German antitrust crackdown on data

SAMIL to acquire 81% stake in Honda Motor arm for Rs 1,059 crore

HPE to start manufacturing servers in India under PLI 2.0 scheme

Dabur to increase ad, promo spends amid softening commodity prices

Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC BankNifty50

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story