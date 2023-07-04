LTIMindtree to replace HDFC on Nifty50 benchmark with effect from 13 July



Meanwhile, Jindal Steel & Power will replace HDFC in the Nifty 100 index and LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 index. Further, Mankind Pharma will take the place of HDFC in the Nifty 500 index. LTIMindtree will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The change will become effective from July 13 (close of July 12). The ad hoc change to the index is on account of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.



LTI’s inclusion in the Nifty50 index will result in inflows of Rs 1,450 crore ($177 million) from passive trackers, as per a note by IIFL Alternative Research. In total, 22 indices compiled by NSE Indices will get impacted by the merger. There won’t be any impact on HDFC on account of the exclusion as the merged HDFC Bank will assume a higher weight in the index.

However, its exclusion from the Nifty Next 50 index will result in outflows of close to Rs 600 crore ($71 million). JSPL will see inflows of Rs 280 crore ($35 million) due to the inclusion in the Nifty Next 50 index. Sources said BSE’s index composition committee will meet on Wednesday. JSW Steel is expected to replace HDFC in the 30-share Sensex.

