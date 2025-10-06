Hero MotoCorp stock surges on festive demand, GST cuts boost outlook

With gains of over 28 per cent, Hero MotoCorp is the best-performing large-cap auto stock over the past two months. The gains for the two-wheeler major have come on the back of an improved outlook for the rural segment, higher demand during the ongoing festive season and rising affordability due to cuts in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The key near-term triggers for the company are volumes in festive months, new launches and market share gains across categories.

The company’s volumes in September saw 8 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by a 95 per cent jump in exports and robust traction (54 per cent) in the scooter segment. Motorcycle sales, however, have been subdued, rising 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Year-to-date sales are flat compared to the same period last year, with motorcycles down about 2 per cent. Scooters have been the growth driver during this period, rising 29 per cent.

Strong Q2 volume growth and rising EV, export mix For the September quarter (Q2FY26), Motilal Oswal Research points out that Hero MotoCorp has made a smart comeback, posting 11 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth and a strong 24 per cent sequential increase driven by festive demand. While its electric vehicle (EV) mix has increased to 2.3 per cent of total volumes from 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y, its export mix has risen to 7.7 per cent from 4.2 per cent a year ago. Given healthy volumes and stable input costs, the brokerage expects margins to improve by 70 basis points Y-o-Y to 15.2 per cent. Net profit in Q2 is expected to grow by 20 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of strong volume growth and margin expansion.

Scooter and premium segments key to market share gains The company’s ability to win market share will depend on traction in the scooter and premium motorcycle segments, which are expanding faster than the overall market. Yash Agrawal and Prateek Ladha of Nirmal Bang Research believe that the two-wheeler industry is undergoing a structural shift, with scooters gaining share through new launches in both the internal combustion engine and EV categories, as urban consumers increasingly prioritise convenience. Premium motorcycles also continue to expand, supported by festive sentiment. The company gained market share through its new launches and upgrades in both motorcycle (HF Deluxe, Xtreme 125R) and scooter (Destini 125, Xoom 125) segments.

GST cuts, rural sentiment seen fuelling growth What should help Hero MotoCorp further is the reduction in GST rates. Post-GST 2.0, the entry-level segment is expected to recover, as GST on motorcycles below 350cc capacity (which accounts for 94 per cent of industry volumes) has been reduced to 18 per cent from 28–31 per cent, materially improving affordability in a segment that had been subdued. Axis Securities, which has an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock, believes that government initiatives to enhance rural income, higher disposable income, and the marriage season are expected to drive two-wheeler industry growth — benefiting Hero, particularly in the entry and 125cc segments.