Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

India's largest EV maker secures certification for a ferrite motor that removes rare-earth magnets, tackling cost and supply-chain challenges in electric mobility

Ola Electric Motor with Ferrite Magnets
Ola Electric Motor with Ferrite Magnets. | File Image
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric has received government certification for a motor that eliminates rare-earth magnets in its electric scooters, potentially reducing costs and supply-chain dependence for India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer.
 
The ferrite motor, developed in-house and certified by a Tamil Nadu testing facility, matched the performance of conventional rare-earth permanent magnet motors in government-mandated tests.
 
The company plans to integrate the technology across its product lineup, addressing cost and sourcing challenges that have constrained electric vehicle adoption in price-sensitive Indian markets.
 
“This certification has been granted by Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, after Ola Electric’s ferrite motor underwent rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041 that is notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India,” said the company in a statement.
 
The tests showed that Ola Electric’s in-house developed ferrite motor’s performance matched that of the motors with rare-earth permanent magnets in terms of net power for 7kW and 11kW variants.
 
Ola said the ferrite motor delivers efficiency, performance, and durability on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors, while dramatically lowering costs and de-risking supply chain fluctuations. The company first introduced its ferrite motor at its annual ‘Sankalp 2025’ event in August this year.
 
With this certification, Ola Electric said it will begin integrating the ferrite motor across its product lineup, further enhancing performance, affordability, and sustainability for millions of Indian consumers.
 
Rising geopolitical risks push innovation in EV motors
 
The development comes as rising trade tensions between the United States and China threaten to disrupt the global electric vehicle supply chain, particularly the production of EV battery cells.
 
Electric vehicle manufacturing is heavily reliant on rare-earth minerals, which are used in a range of critical components. Among them is the electric motor, a core element that converts electrical energy into mechanical power. Most EV motors rely on permanent magnets made from rare-earth elements such as neodymium—materials for which China remains a dominant global supplier.
 
Automakers seek alternatives amid rare-earth supply concerns
 
As geopolitical risks mount, automakers and suppliers are racing to secure alternative sources and develop technologies that reduce dependence on these strategically sensitive materials, according to experts.
 
Ola Electric’s ferrite motor marks a significant step in India’s effort to build a more self-reliant EV ecosystem, reducing exposure to global supply disruptions while pushing forward indigenous innovation in clean mobility.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Coal India's first all-women-operated central store unit opens at SECL

ITC Hotels signs agreement with KIHPL to manage luxury hotel in Patna

Healthcare major Abbott launches dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system

Jindal Stainless sets up fabrication unit worth ₹125 cr in Maharashtra

Marico's Q2 volume growth in high single digit despite GST disruption

Topics :Ola Electric Mobilitymineral sector

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story