Home / Companies / News / Lulu Group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in India to complete ongoing projects

Lulu Group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in India to complete ongoing projects

Yusuff Ali also said the Lulu Group has committed about Rs 3,500 crore in investments in Telangana in the next five years

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
MA Yusuf Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs. (Photo source: Website)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

UAE-based Lulu Group will be investing Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over the next three years and the UAE-based conglomerate has invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country, Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said here on Monday.

He also said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.

Yusuff Ali also said the Lulu Group has committed about Rs 3,500 crore in investments in Telangana in the next five years in various projects including a Destination Shopping Malls (Rs 3,000 crore) here and also in other cities in the state.

"We have got an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in different areas including shopping malls, hotels, and food processing units (in India). We will increase this," he said.

"We have started the construction of a shopping mall in Ahmedabad. And also another one in Chennai we are coming up. A food processing plant is coming up in Noida and another one in Telangana. It is Rs 10,000 crore investments in the next three years," Yusuff Ali said when asked about the overall investments on the upcoming projects.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberalised NRI investment laws and according to that all investments by non-resident Indians are treated as domestic investments.

He said a five lakh sq ft Lulu Mall built with an investment of Rs 300 crore here will be inaugurated in August and an export-oriented modern integrated meat processing plant and state-of-the-art Destination Mall (2.2 million sq ft ) will also come up.

Also Read

Middle Eastern companies flock to J&K: Srinagar to house Emaar Mall

Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for various industrial projects

K T Rama Rao demands MGNREGA-like job guarantee scheme for urban poor

Ashes: Stokes' call changed Moeen Ali's mind to come out of Test retirement

Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR

Vodafone Idea in contact with vendors to launch 5G, funding delay a hurdle

NFT startup Tegro raises seed funding from Polygon at valuation of $100 mn

Reasonably priced OMC stocks to gain as marketing margins may revive

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

LTTS, BSNL sign deal to deploy private 5G network for global enterprises

Topics :Lulu GroupUAEIndiaInvestment

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story