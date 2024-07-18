Lupin and Huons partner to bring novel dry eye treatment to Mexico

In a move to expand their offerings in ophthalmology, Lupin, a global pharmaceutical company, announced a licensing and supply agreement with Huons, a leading Korean pharmaceutical company. The agreement focuses on the registration and marketing of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico.

Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion is a preservative-free treatment for dry eye syndrome and healing corneal ulcers. This product utilises nanotechnology to deliver faster symptom relief by increasing tear production in patients suffering from suppressed tear formation. The treatment has already been approved in South Korea, Peru, and several Middle Eastern countries.

“We are thrilled to partner with Huons to introduce this novel technology to patients in Mexico,” said Fabrice Egros, president of corporate development and growth markets at Lupin. “This addition to our ophthalmology portfolio strengthens our commitment to providing better healthcare and eye care solutions, ultimately improving patients’ quality of life and vision.”

The agreement marks a milestone for Huons, according to Yohun Aum, senior director and head of the global business division at Huons. “We look forward to a strong partnership in supplying high-quality products for the Mexican market,” he said.

Lupin, headquartered in Mumbai, India, develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic medications, including biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in over 100 markets worldwide. Lupin holds a leadership position in cardiology, anti-diabetes, and respiratory treatments and has a significant presence in other therapeutic areas. They are currently the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions and consistently invest heavily in research and development.

Huons is a subsidiary of Huons Global and a major player in the Korean pharmaceutical industry as they manufacture and supply various prescription drugs, including eye drops, injections, and oral solids. Huons is actively expanding its business beyond pharmaceuticals into biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and nutraceuticals. The company holds particular strength in complex sterile formulations like injections and eye drops. Huons exports US FDA-approved anaesthetics to the US and is continually seeking new markets for its products.