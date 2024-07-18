Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 crore at 7.54% through 10-year infra bonds

State-owned lender Bank of India (BoI) on Thursday raised Rs 5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent through 10-year infrastructure bonds.

The issue had a base size of Rs 2,000 crore, and a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. The proceeds of the issue will be utilised by the bank towards infrastructure lending.

BoI’s fund raise follows the fund mopped up by Canara Bank earlier this week, wherein the latter raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.40 per cent through 10-year infrastructure bonds.

Previously, State Bank of India (SBI) raised Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches at a coupon rate of 7.36 percent. SBI raised Rs 10,000 crore on June 26 and an additional Rs 10,000 crore on July 10 from the debt market.