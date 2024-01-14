Home / Companies / News / Lupin receives USFDA approval to market generic hypertension drug

Lupin receives USFDA approval to market generic hypertension drug

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in multiple strengths, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Lupin Pharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Drug maker Lupin on Sunday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic hypertension drug in America.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in multiple strengths, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's product is the generic version of ANI Pharmaceuticals' Inderal LA extended-release capsules, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based manufacturing plant, the drug firm stated.

Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP are indicated in the management of hypertension.

They may be used alone or in combination with other antihypertensive agents, particularly a thiazide diuretic.

As per IQVIA MAT November 2023 data, Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 71 million in the US.

Also Read

USFDA nod to Lupin for generic Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension

Lupin's net profit jumps nearly four-fold on strong US growth, stock up

In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Fortis Healthcare eyes acquisitions; may opt for neutral brand name

ONGC makes two consecutive natural gas discoveries in Mahanadi basin block

TCPL to fund 2 acquisitions with cash reserve, bridge financing: MD D'Souza

Novac Technology mulls expansion of footprint to Africa; expects 20% growth

Panasonic Electric eyes 50% share in India's wiring devices mkt by 2030

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lupinpharmaceutical firmsUSFDAPharma sector

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story