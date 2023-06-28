M&M becomes first firm to get eligibility certificate under Auto PLI



The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a testing agency under the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), awarded the eligibility certificate to M&M on Wednesday. Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has received the eligibility certificate under the Rs 25,938 crore production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles (PLI auto) scheme.



The awarded certificate is for M&M's three-wheeler category vehicle. “The first eligibility certificate under the PLI Auto was awarded to M&M,” said a senior ministry official, adding, “With this, the automotive journey of manufacturing excellence on India soil has started.”



All the selected 85 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will have to take the eligibility certificate from testing agencies under the MHI before claiming incentives under the scheme. “We are delighted and grateful to receive the first eligibility certificate under the PLI Auto scheme. It is a testament to our commitment towards domestic value addition for advanced automotive technology and our continued pursuit towards Make in India,” Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said in a tweet.



The certification for M&M comes at a time when the automotive industry is contesting the government over its delay in releasing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the scheme. The testing agency has also received an application from Tata Motors for an eligibility certificate for its flagship Tiago EV, another government official told.



The scheme came into existence in September 2021. From April 1, 2022, incentives were to be given to OEMs on the determined sales value of advanced automotive technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components), which are made in India, only if they met the minimum 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) criterion. However, the government came up with a set of SOPs only in April 2023. The auto industry argues that eligible firms under the scheme missed the opportunity to claim incentives from the budgeted Rs 604 crore for FY23, due to a delay in the release of SOPs. However, MHI officials said OEMs did not fulfil the criteria laid out under the previous guidelines of the scheme, which were similar to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing (and Hybrid) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) norms.



The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry lobby group, reached out to the MHI last month, seeking the release of incentive funds pending since April 2022. Officials say the Centre , however, will release subsidies only from the date automakers got their vehicles certified. “We didn’t receive any complete application from automotive manufacturers,” a top MHI official said. “The new SOP norms were brought only after we found cases of rampant violation in adherence to the DVA rules under FAME II.”



The PLI scheme for the automotive sector was launched by the Indian government to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in the automobile industry. It aims to enhance India's competitiveness in the global automotive market, promote advanced technology adoption, and create employment opportunities. While the auto industry fears missing out on the last year's subsidy, government officials working on the scheme say that nothing is missed as the incentives are based on incremental sales and if firms are not able to utilize the fund in one year, it is carried forward to the next and can be utilised in that year.



Under the scheme, eligible automobile manufacturers are entitled to financial incentives based on their incremental sales of specified vehicles over a five-year period. These incentives are designed to encourage companies to invest in research and development, new technologies, and the production of electric and hybrid vehicles. The scheme has attracted a proposed investment of Rs 67,690 crore against the targeted investment of Rs 42,500 crore over a period of five years, MHI said in a reply to Lok Sabha. The government feels that the scheme will also bring in incremental production of AAT products of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore.



