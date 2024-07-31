M&M Q1 results: PAT rises 20%, revenues up 10% at Rs 37,218 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) posted a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in reported profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year to Rs 3,208 crore. However, PAT after exceptional items, including previous year gains on KG Mobility and stake sale in Mahindra CIE (MCIE), grew by 20 per cent.

M&M said that the reported PAT drop is on account of two one-off gains last year amounting to Rs 763 crore – Rs 405 crore gain from its KG Mobility investment at the time of listing of the stock, and a Rs 358 crore gain on sale of its stake in MCIE. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenues for the quarter grew by 10 per cent to Rs 37,218 crore on strong growth in auto and farm verticals.

Bloomberg analyst estimates had pegged the revenue growth at 18 per cent and adjusted net income growth at 7 per cent or so.

The stock was down marginally at the end of day’s trade on BSE.

Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, M&M, said, “We have started the FY25 financial year with strong operating performance across all our businesses. Capitalising on leadership positions, auto and farm continued to expand market share and profit margins.” Shah added that transformation at M&M Financial Services (MMFSL) is yielding results as asset quality improves and transformation at Tech Mahindra has commenced with margins as a key focus. “With this momentum and relentless drive towards execution, we will continue to ‘deliver scale’ in FY25,” Shah said.

The auto division posted the highest ever Q1 volumes at 212,000 units, up 14 per cent. This quarter also saw the highest ever Q1 utility vehicles volumes at 124,000 units. Auto revenues came in at Rs 19,776 crore, up 16 per cent, while PAT was up 35 per cent (excluding KG Mobility gains) to Rs 1,330 crore.

More From This Section

The company said it is on track to expand its SUV production capacity from 49,000 per month (at the end of FY24) to 64,000 per month at the end of FY25.

SUV revenue market share was up 130 basis points in Q1 FY25 to 21.6 per cent.

In the farm segment, the domestic industry outlook is improving, M&M felt, which managed to grow market share by 180 basis points to 44.7 per cent in Q1 FY25.

The farm division posted the highest ever quarterly volumes at 120,000 units, up 5 per cent. Farm machinery revenue was up 34 per cent to Rs 265 crore. Farm division revenues were flat at Rs 9,711 crore while the PAT was up 4 per cent to Rs 1,238 crore.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (auto and farm sector), M&M, said, “In Q1 FY25, we gained market share in both auto and farm businesses. We achieved the highest ever quarterly tractor volumes and also improved our core tractors PBIT margin by 110 basis points Y-o-Y.”

He added that M&M retained market leadership in SUVs with 21.6 per cent revenue market share and in LCVs under 3.5 tonnes, it crossed 50.9 per cent volume market share. “Auto standalone PBIT grew by 39 per cent with margin improvement of 180 basis points Y-o-Y,” Jejurikar said.

As such, for the full year, M&M feels tractor sales would grow by about 5 per cent or so. For LCVs it would be a slightly difficult year, but Jejurikar felt that the segment may see growth in the second half of the year.

The positive sentiment stems from the fact that price realisation in mandis remains favourable for farmers, coupled with a positive monsoon outlook and government spending on the rural sector. Navratra starting in H2 FY25 will give further impetus.

Apart from auto and farm, assets under management of MMFSL were up 23 per cent during the quarter, and PAT up 37 per cent; Tech Mahindra PAT was up 23 per cent; Mahindra Lifespaces residential pre-sales were up three times to Rs 1,019 crore; Club Mahindra’s total income grew 8 per cent to Rs 384 crore as it crossed a cumulative member base of 3 lakh; Mahindra Logistics revenue was up 10 per cent to Rs 1,420 crore.

Amarjyoti Barua, group chief financial officer, M&M, said, “We delivered robust margin expansion across our businesses through focused execution. We continue to meet our external commitments. We have also commenced our capital investment plans in line with what we communicated in May 2024.”