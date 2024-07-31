Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Action Construction Equipment Q1 results: PAT grows 24% to Rs 84.57 cr

The company garnered a revenue of Rs 690.67 cr from the cranes, construction equipment and material handling segment, while its agri-equipment division earned a revenue of Rs 42.96 cr

construction labour worker
Action Construction Equipment Ltd is among India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing companies
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Action Construction Equipment Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 84.57 cr in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly on account of higher income.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 67.57 cr during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the construction equipment maker said in an exchange filing.

The total income also increased to Rs 761.81 cr, up 14 per cent from Rs 667.85 cr a year ago.

"The company has maintained its growth momentum in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The company has been able to deliver its best ever quarterly performance in Q1 FY25," Action Construction Equipment Executive Director Sorab Agarwal said.

The company garnered a revenue of Rs 690.67 cr from the cranes, construction equipment and material handling segment, while its agri-equipment division earned a revenue of Rs 42.96 cr.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd is among India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing companies.


First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

