Macquarie Asset to invest billions in India's energy, real estate sectors

Global asset management firm Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is preparing to invest billions of dollars in India’s fast-growing sectors, including energy transition, digital infrastructure, and real estate, according to a media report.

The projected growth of 7 per cent for India over the next decade and the country’s youthful demographic are key drivers behind Macquarie's expanded focus on the Indian market, a report by The Economic Times stated.

Since its initial investment in 2009, the firm has deployed approximately $3.5 billion in the country, and it now aims to expand its presence through investments across “high-potential” areas. The report, however, did not list specific projects.

Macquarie has been operating in India since 1999. While it remains a major player, it faces increasing competition from other global investment funds which have similarly identified India’s infrastructure sector as a promising investment opportunity.

Speaking to The Economic Times, Ben Way, Group Head of MAM and a member of Macquarie Group’s executive committee, expressed enthusiasm for the scale and prospects of India’s economic landscape. “We think we'll deploy billions of dollars over the coming years here. We feel that we are entering a new phase of investment here in India because of the size of the economy, the scale of the opportunities, and the policy framework,” Way said. He highlighted that MAM views the coming decade as even more promising than the last, as India expands its infrastructure and digital transformation ambitions.

MAM, recognised as the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager with over $600 billion in assets under management (AUM), has made over 60 investments in India’s infrastructure space. Its portfolio includes toll roads and renewable energy projects, reflecting Macquarie’s established commitment to India’s infrastructure growth. Alongside its expanding infrastructure investments, MAM is also exploring opportunities in affordable housing and logistics, aligning with India’s evolving needs and economic policies.

In line with India’s push for sustainable development, Macquarie is focusing on energy transition initiatives. In April, the firm launched Vertelo, a new platform dedicated to India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, backed by a planned investment of $1.5 billion. Vertelo aims to accelerate the shift from conventional fleets to electric vehicles, facilitating the EV ecosystem through leasing, financing, charging infrastructure, fleet management, and end-of-life vehicle solutions. Macquarie envisions Vertelo as an essential part of India’s future transportation landscape, contributing to the country’s energy transition goals.

Way emphasised that Macquarie sees India’s young population and rising personal wealth as “powerful tailwinds” for the next 15 years.

Macquarie sees considerable opportunities ahead in the energy transition, digital infrastructure, and core infrastructure spaces, especially as these are areas the firm already has “substantial global experience”, Way said.

Macquarie’s expansion strategy also aligns closely with India’s renewable energy and infrastructure development targets.