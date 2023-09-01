Mahindra Logistics signs pact with Flipkart for heavy commercial vehicles

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) on Friday announced a collaboration with e-commerce giant Flipkart for providing a dedicated fleet of heavy commercial vehicles, assistance in route management and network operations, among others for the latter's pan India operations.

Under the partnership, Mahindra Logistics will operate 32 feet single axle HCVs for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, which will run on multiple national routes, across the country, the company said.

The fleet deployed by the company will primarily facilitate Flipkart's e-commerce parcel movements through hub-to-hub operations, MLL said.

"We have collaborated with Flipkart and provide these pan-India dedicated line haul transportation solutions. These solutions expand our current line haul offerings for Flipkart enabling them to reduce their total cost of operations and improve service," Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said.

The company also said that all these vehicles will have Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other advanced features.

"...Their dedicated fleet and expert route management, and advanced analytics will enable an optimal way of load consolidation, route planning enabling efficient, faster, and sustainable deliveries," Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply chain at Flipkart Group, said.