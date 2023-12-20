Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Logistics to sell its entire 39.79% stake in associate firm TLPL

Mahindra Logistics to sell its entire 39.79% stake in associate firm TLPL

Mahindra Logistics Ltd is an integrated third-party logistics service provider, specialising in supply chain management and enterprise mobility

Revenue from operations of TLPL for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs 3.26 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Mahindra Logistics on Wednesday announced the sale of entire 39.79 per cent stake in its associate company Transtech Logistics Pvt Ltd (TLPL).

Post completion of this sale, TLPL would cease to be an associate of the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The company...at its meeting held today....entered into a share purchase agreement with Transtech Logistics Pvt Ltd... for sale/transfer of the 39.79 per cent stake held by the company in TLPL i.e., 100 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 65,988 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 50 each, for a consideration of Rs 1,32,176," Mahindra Logistics said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of TLPL for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs 3.26 crore.

"The 39.79 per cent stake held by the company in TLPL...are transferred to Amarnath Kalale ('Buyer'), who is one of the promoters of TLPL. The buyer does not belong to the company's promoter/promoter group/ group companies," the filing said.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd is an integrated third-party logistics service provider, specialising in supply chain management and enterprise mobility.

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details

Mahindra & Mahindra to raise Rs 5,000 crore for its EV business: Report

Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development; to start in Chennai

Mahindra Logistics swings to loss on higher costs, weak demand in Q1

Welspun One to invest Rs 700 crore in infra at Jawaharlal Nehru Port's SEZ

Amnesty FCRA 'violations' probe: CBI files supplementary charge sheet

Ford India keeps comeback plans open, reassessing Chennai plant's future

Uday A Kaole appointed chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India arm MCL

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary Arasan Infra Two

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra GroupMahindra LogisticsStake sale

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story