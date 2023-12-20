Home / Companies / News / Uday A Kaole appointed chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India arm MCL

Uday A Kaole appointed chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India arm MCL

Uday A Kaole has a long experience of working in challenging underground coal mines operations, as well as in the opencast mines, MCL said in a statement

Prior to joining MCL as its CMD, Kaole was the Director (Technical) at Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Uday A Kaole has assumed the charge of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

Prior to joining MCL as its CMD, Kaole was the Director (Technical) at Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kaole brings with him 36 years of rich technical and administrative experience in the coal mining sector. He has a long experience of working in challenging underground coal mines operations, as well as in the opencast mines, MCL said in a statement.

He had joined Coal India as Junior Engineering (Trainee) in 1987 and served at various important positions in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

A mining engineering graduate from Nagpur University with the First Class Mine Manager competency certification, Kaole also has degrees of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) from Nagpur University.

Also Read

Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to provide VR-based safety training to workforce

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

SECL to develop Manikpur Pokhri coal mine in Korba into eco-tourism spot

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary Arasan Infra Two

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

Air India Express to operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya on Dec 30

At Rs 3.79 trn, PSU capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

Paytm's billionaire founder-CEO bets on young wealth to hit profit sooner

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal India LimitedMahanadi CoalfieldsCompanies

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story