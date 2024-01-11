Home / Companies / News / Mahindra World City signs deal with Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 1,000 cr

Mahindra World City signs deal with Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 1,000 cr

Real estate and infrastructure company says agreement will lead to jobs for more than 2,000 people

The company said it has already marked its presence in the district with the successful first phase
BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWCDL) has signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu for investments worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years.

Investments by the real estate and infrastructure company are expected to generate employment for more than 2,000 people in the state. This comes alongside the launch of Origins by Mahindra – Phase II at Eliambedu village in Chennai, which will be the platform for this investment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company said it has already marked its presence in the district with the successful first phase. Spanning 307 acres, Origins by Mahindra has become a preferred industrial hub for renowned Japanese and Taiwanese enterprises. Notable companies such as Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd., Nissei Electric India, USUI Susira International, Mitsubishi Electric, OMRON Healthcare, Track Designs India, INTJR Precision Technology, Autogrip Machinery India, Masano Seiki Pvt. Ltd, and Ashirvad Pipes have chosen this as their preferred location.

“As we expand our footprint with Origins by Mahindra Phase - II, the Integrated Cities and Industrial Clusters (IC & IC) vertical of Mahindra Lifespaces continues to accelerate business efficiency and improve go-to-market with plug and play infrastructure,” said Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.

“Tamil Nadu’s distinguished business environment further enhances our confidence in expanding our operations here. Mahindra Lifespaces has been an integral part of Tamil Nadu’s business landscape and we applaud the government’s commitment to furthering business growth in the state,” he said.

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Google VP calls on Revanth Reddy, expresses desire to work with T'gana govt

BMW India posts record sales of luxury cars, motorcycle at 22,940 units

NIIF's India-Japan Fund to put Rs 400 cr in M&M's last-mile mobility arm

Toyota to roll out solid-state battery EVs in couple of years: Report

Apraava Energy bags 250-MW solar project from NHPC via auction route

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra GroupTamil Nadu governmentTamil NaduReal Estate Real estate developersCompanies

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story