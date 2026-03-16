MakeMyTrip weighs India IPO as part of long-term plan after Nasdaq listing

“The company believes that an India listing can be a catalyst to further boost the MakeMyTrip brand in its core market, strengthen its leadership in India, and support longer-term growth,” it said, adding that the potential India listing remains subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals, and customary corporate considerations.

According to industry insiders, the company had listed in the US since the travel market in India was still nascent at that time and the company’s operations were less understood. The US market provided it the platform to unlock value and onboard like-minded investors. It brought on board the world’s largest travel firm, China’s Trip.com Group, as a major shareholder, besides Tiger Global and Naspers. It bought back some shares from Trip.com through a $3.1 billion fundraise in 2025, which was the largest fundraise by a listed Indian internet company and the largest capital raise by a new-age tech firm in Asia-Pacific since Paytm’s $2.5 billion initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.