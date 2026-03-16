MakeMyTrip weighs India IPO as part of long-term plan after Nasdaq listing

According to the Mastercard Economics Institute’s Economic Outlook 2026, India is projected to lead major Asia Pacific economies, supported by strong domestic demand and accelerating digitisation. Launching later this year, the navigator will provide travellers curated insights from food, culture, adventure, and retail specialists across key global destinations, while making recommendations based on traveller intent, including destination preferences, travel companions, and personal passions.
"Our AI-powered trip-planning assistant Myra has been developed to convert data-led insights into personalised experiences that are timely and relevant for each traveller," said Rajesh Magow, cofounder and group chief executive officer (CEO), MMT.
"By pairing Mastercard’s global network of offers and privileges with MakeMyTrip’s deep travel expertise, we’re harnessing AI and data intelligence in a way that is practical, trusted, and deeply contextual – helping consumers make better decisions," said Gautam Aggarwal, president - India and South Asia, Mastercard.