OYO launches 'Spotless Stay' programme; to conduct hotel audits for upkeep

The property owners will be asked to conduct an overhaul and thorough deep cleaning, including replacement of upholstery, linen, sheets, and pillow covers," OYO stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Hospitality technology platform OYO on Thursday said it has launched a 'Spotless Stay' programme as part of which it will conduct audits of hotels to assess them for overall upkeep and maintenance.

As a part of the Spotless Stay programme, hotels with high cleanliness ratings from customers will be awarded benefits such as high search rankings, OYO stated.

The company's on-field officers will conduct a comprehensive on-ground audit of one property every day, leading to a total of over 3,000 audits each month. This number will be scaled to 6,000 audits per month by October 2023.

"The hotels will be carefully assessed for overall upkeep and maintenance of the property, cleanliness, in-room hygiene, maintenance of upholstery and linen, and washroom cleanliness, while also taking into account the customer ratings received during the week prior to the audit.

The property owners will be asked to conduct an overhaul and thorough deep cleaning, including replacement of upholstery, linen, sheets, and pillow covers," OYO stated.

A follow-up audit will be conducted within one week to track the progress in case any area is found lacking. If the issue persists, such hotels will be put on a performance improvement plan to ensure that the required parameters are met.

The company has already implemented the Spotless Stay initiative across more than 250 OYO hotels, it stated.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

