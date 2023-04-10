Home / Companies / News / Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Expansion and acquisitions to take hospital chain's total to nearly 12,000 beds

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Temasek, which is buying a controlling stake in Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE), will add 3,600 beds in the next 18-36 months through greenfield expansion and acquisitions to take the hospital chain’s total to nearly 12,000 beds, said a senior official of the Indian company. Singapore’s Temasek raised its stake in Bengaluru-based MHE by 41 percent, valuing the chain at Rs 40,000 crore. Senior off

Topics :Manipal healthcareTemasek

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Also Read

Manipal Health may launch IPO after deal to buy AMRI Hospitals

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Adani Ports eyes Rs 15,000 cr Ebitda in FY23, will prepay Rs 5,000 cr debt

India's market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio slips to 95 in FY23, shows data

Himachal's high debt-GSDP ratio makes poll freebies promises a tough task

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Singapore's Temasek buys 41% stake in Manipal Health for $2 billion: Report

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story