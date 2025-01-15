Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Mankind Pharma hit with Rs 2.27 crore GST penalty, plans to challenge order

Mankind Pharma hit with Rs 2.27 crore GST penalty, plans to challenge order

The pharmaceutical giant criticised the order as 'arbitrary and unjustified,' and confirmed plans to challenge the decision

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines
Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind
Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mankind Pharma Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has been slapped with a GST penalty of Rs 2.27 crore by the Kolkata tax authority. The penalty stems from alleged discrepancies in reported figures for the financial years 2017-18 to 2021-22.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed receiving the penalty order on January 14, 2025, from the Office of the Commissioner of Kolkata South CGST & CX, issued by the Additional Commissioner.
 
"The GST Authority has passed the order, pursuant to the GST audit for the FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22 on the contention that there is a mismatch in the figures reported in various statutory returns," the company stated.
 
The pharmaceutical giant further criticised the order as "arbitrary and unjustified," and confirmed plans to challenge the decision. 
 
"Based on the assessment of facts and prevailing law, the company is of the view that the aforesaid order is arbitrary and unjustified," Mankind Pharma said, adding it would appeal to the appropriate authority.
 
The company also assured stakeholders that the penalty will not have any significant impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PepsiCo eyes stake in Haldiram: Rs 90,000 cr valuation sparks competition

Q3 results Jan 15: HDFC Life, L&T Tech, PSB among 24 to post earnings today

Tata Group partners with IISc to set up medical school, pledges Rs 500 cr

Vedanta creditors likely to meet in February to approve business split

Tata Capital raises $400 mn via maiden dollar-denominated bond issue

Topics :Mankind PharmaGSTpenaltyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story