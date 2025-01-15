Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Q3 results Jan 15: HDFC Life, L&T Tech, PSB among 24 to post earnings today

Q3FY25 company results today: HDFC Life, L&T Tech, Oracle Financial Services, CEAT, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra will release their reports for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter

BSE (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
HDFC Life, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, and Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) will be among 24 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday.
 
Other key companies on the list include Oracle Financial Services, CEAT, and Bank of Maharashtra, all of which will reveal their performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.
 

HDFC AMC results highlights

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a net profit of Rs 641 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2025 (FY25) on Tuesday. This marked a 31 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations also surged 39 per cent to Rs 671.32 crore during the same period.
 
HDFC AMC's total assets, including financial and non-financial, stood at Rs 8,035.7 crore as of December 2024, up from Rs 7,557.6 crore at the end of March 2024.
 

Market review

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended their four-day losing streak on Tuesday, closing higher. The 30-share Sensex rose by 169.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, finishing at 76,499.63. It traded between 76,835.61 and 76,335.75 during the day.
 
Meanwhile, NSE Nifty50 gained 90.10 points, or 0.39 per cent, closing at 23,176.05. It reached a high of 23,264.95 and a low of 23,134.15. Of the 50 stocks on the Nifty50, 34 ended in the green, with Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and NTPC leading the gains.
 At opening bell on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex was higher by 309.64 points, or 0.40 per cent at 76,809.27, and the Nifty50 was at 23,258.15, ahead by 82.10 points or 0.35 per cent.

Investors and analysts will be awaiting these earnings reports to assess the companies’ financial health and performance.
 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 15

  1. Aeroflex Industries Ltd
  2. A Infrastructure Ltd
  3. CEAT Ltd
  4. Cupid Ltd
  5. DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd
  6. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  7. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
  8. Insilco Ltd
  9. Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd
  10. Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd
  11. L&T Technology Services Ltd
  12. Bank of Maharashtra
  13. Maharashtra Energy Development Agency
  14. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
  15. MetroRail Projects
  16. Nelco Ltd
  17. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
  18. Oriental Hotels Ltd
  19. Punjab & Sind Bank
  20. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
  21. Seven Hills Healthcare Ltd
  22. Transport Corporation of India Ltd
  23. Transrail Lighting Ltd
  24. Vijaya Finance Ltd
 
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

