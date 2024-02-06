Maruti launches compact format Nexa service workshops for non-urban areas

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday launched compact-format Nexa service workshops with plans to have 100 such outlets across the country by the end of next fiscal.

Through this strategic move the auto major aims to bring the Nexa service experience to customers in non-urban centres, the company said in a statement.

The first six centres inaugurated are strategically located in Ateli (Haryana), Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Bankura (West Bengal), Dahod (Gujarat), Nirmal (Telangana), and Ooty (Tamil Nadu), it added.

"With the growing similarities in consumer preferences in urban and non-urban centres, there is a notable increase in interest for our Nexa offerings from both regions," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated.

Almost 30 per cent of the Nexa sales come from non-urban centres, he added.

"To cater to these customers, we are introducing these compact-format Nexa service workshops. Our goal is to set up 100 such workshops by the end of FY 2024-25," Takeuchi noted.

Having introduced Nexa Service in 2017, MSI has expanded its presence to over 390 service touchpoints, serving customers nationwide.

MSI sells its models range through Arena and Nexa sales outlets. Models like Grand Vitara, Invicto and XL6 are sold through Nexa network while the others like Wagon R, Swift, Dzire and Brezza are retailed through its Arena outlets.