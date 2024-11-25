Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

MSIL currently exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries worldwide. Countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East are important export markets for the company

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India
Deepak Patel Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday stated that it has achieved the milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India.
 
In the April-October period of this financial year, the company exported 181,444 units, recording a growth of 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This contrasts with the domestic market, where sales have remained lukewarm in this financial year.
 
MSIL currently exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries worldwide. Countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East are important export markets for the company.
 
Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localisation and multiplying exports. Today, 40 per cent of passenger vehicles exported from India are from MSIL, making us the number one vehicle exporter in the country. Our success in international markets is the outcome of high acceptance of MSIL's global standard vehicles for quality, safety, design, and technology."
 
MSIL, which started exports in 1986, exported its first one million cars by 2012-13. The next one million cars were exported between 2012-13 and 2020-21. The progression from two million to three million cumulative exports was achieved in just three years and nine months, MSIL noted.
 
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic passenger vehicle sales by automobile companies stood at 2.426 million units in the April-October period of this financial year. This was marginally higher than the 2.412 million units sold in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
Passenger vehicle exports, on the other hand, stood at 0.438 million units in the April-October period of this financial year, recording a 9.74 per cent growth year-on-year, according to SIAM.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki looks beyond top 10 markets to boost CNG car sales

Maruti misses Street estimates, Q2 PAT slides 18% to Rs 3,102 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Preview: Revenue may jump up to Rs 37,811 crore YoY

Hyundai India deserves valuation premium to Maruti, says Nomura note

Will Maruti put India's EV mission on fast lane? MSIL MD & CEO believes so

Topics :Maruti Suzuki IndiaMarutiMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Auto

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story