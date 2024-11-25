Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday stated that it has achieved the milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India.

In the April-October period of this financial year, the company exported 181,444 units, recording a growth of 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This contrasts with the domestic market, where sales have remained lukewarm in this financial year.

MSIL currently exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries worldwide. Countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East are important export markets for the company.

Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localisation and multiplying exports. Today, 40 per cent of passenger vehicles exported from India are from MSIL, making us the number one vehicle exporter in the country. Our success in international markets is the outcome of high acceptance of MSIL's global standard vehicles for quality, safety, design, and technology."

MSIL, which started exports in 1986, exported its first one million cars by 2012-13. The next one million cars were exported between 2012-13 and 2020-21. The progression from two million to three million cumulative exports was achieved in just three years and nine months, MSIL noted.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic passenger vehicle sales by automobile companies stood at 2.426 million units in the April-October period of this financial year. This was marginally higher than the 2.412 million units sold in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Passenger vehicle exports, on the other hand, stood at 0.438 million units in the April-October period of this financial year, recording a 9.74 per cent growth year-on-year, according to SIAM.