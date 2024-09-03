Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

The company's contribution aims to support the government's relief and rebuilding efforts across the country, the auto major said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki
The contribution is a humble gesture to support the government relief and rehabilitation efforts. | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 3 crore to the PM CARES fund for flood relief across various states.

The company's contribution aims to support the government's relief and rebuilding efforts across the country, the auto major said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with the individuals and families affected by the recent natural calamities. In times of crisis, it is a collective responsibility to stand together and rebuild," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

The contribution is a humble gesture to support the government relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities, he added.


Sep 03 2024

