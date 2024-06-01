Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki India sees 2% drop in sales to 174,551 units in May

Maruti Suzuki India sees 2% drop in sales to 174,551 units in May

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 144,002 units last month from 143,708 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement

maruti suzuki
MSI said its exports last month declined to 17,367 units from 26,477 units in the same period last year
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported 2 per cent year-on-year dip in total wholesales at 1,74,551 units in May 2024.

The company had dispatched a total of 1,78,083 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 1,44,002 units last month from 1,43,708 units in the year-ago period, it added.
 

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,902 units from 12,236 units in May 2023. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, also fell to 68,206 units from 71,419 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 54,204 units last month as against 46,243 units earlier.

Sales of vans were at 10,960 units in May 2024 as against 12,818 units a year ago, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,692 units as against 2,888 units in May 2023.

MSI said its exports last month declined to 17,367 units from 26,477 units in the same period last year.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase by 10% to 187,196 units in March

Maruti Suzuki raises price of select cars, Swift hiked by up to Rs 25,000

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 0.45% across models

India becomes Suzuki's 2nd market to cross 30 mn cumulative production mark

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

M&M May wholesales surge 17% to 71,682 units, exports increase 2%

IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all exit safely

Wipro shareholders approve resolution on $4.3 mn pay package for ex-CEO

BSE acquires entire equity stake of S&P Dow Jones Indices in Asia Index

IndiGo reportedly buying 100 more ATR planes: How will it change things?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Maruti Suzuki IndiaPassenger VehiclesMaruti SuzukiCars

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story