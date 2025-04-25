Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki plans up to $1 bn capex for new EV launch, higher exports

Maruti Suzuki plans up to $1 bn capex for new EV launch, higher exports

The company is already India's biggest exporter of cars, and the e-Vitara key will be key to further boost its overseas shipments, which it plans to grow by 20% in the current fiscal year

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti will also fit all its cars with six airbags, he said, amid a bigger push towards safety. | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki plans to invest up to 90 billion rupees ($1 billion) in the current fiscal year, it said on Friday, as it gears up to launch its first electric vehicle, boost exports and expand its existing car plant.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, will begin production of its first-ever electric vehicle, the 'e-Vitara', before September-end, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in an earnings call.

"I think the annual production... will be somewhere near 70,000 electric vehicles, the bulk of which will be exported," Bhargava said, adding that it wants to be India's top producer of EVs this year with plans to export it to Japan and Europe.

With the 'e-Vitara,' Maruti seeks to enter a segment dominated by rival Tata Motors. EVs formed just 2.5 per cent of India's 4.3 million car sales last fiscal year but the government wants to grow this to 30 per cent by 2030 and is offering incentives to carmakers to build them locally.

The company is already India's biggest exporter of cars, and the e-Vitara key will be key to further boost its overseas shipments, which it plans to grow by 20 per cent in the current fiscal year.

Exports are turning increasingly important for Maruti at a time when domestic sales momentum in the world's third-largest car market is stalling, and the carmaker plans to continue with expansion plans at its factory in northern India.

India's car sales by manufacturers to dealers grew at a slower pace for a second straight year in fiscal 2025, and manufacturers expect sales for the current year to grow by just 1 per cent-2 per cent.

Also Read

Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Maruti Suzuki shares extend fall as Q4 profit slips 4%; key takeaways here

Suzuki Motor Corp, Maruti Suzuki to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre in India

Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries tank upto 6% on Trump's 25% auto tariff

Stocks to Watch on Apr 3, 2025: IT, auto, pharma, Central Bank, Muthoot Fin

Later this year, Maruti will launch a new combustion engine SUV, Bhargava said, as the company looks to win back market share lost to smaller rivals who were quicker to capture Indians' rising affinity towards SUVs.

Maruti will also fit all its cars with six airbags, he said, amid a bigger push towards safety.

Bhargava said the company would remain unaffected by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration as it does not export its cars to the country.

Earlier in the day, Maruti reported a surprise fall in fourth-quarter profit as higher discounts and expenses weighed on earnings. Its shares closed about 2 per cent lower.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cube Highways Trust raises ₹1,152 cr through non-convertible debentures

Force Motors posts higher quarterly profit on strong demand, one-off gain

RBI imposes penalty on Indian Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Car buying restricted to 12% households in India: Maruti's R C Bhargava

'Lousy spy fiction': Hindenburg denies Adani, Mossad, Congress conspiracy

Topics :Donald TrumpMaruti SuzukiElectric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story