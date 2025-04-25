Car buying restricted to 12% households in India: Maruti's R C Bhargava

Car purchases in India are largely limited to the top 12 per cent of households with an annual income exceeding Rs 12 lakh, while even small cars have become unaffordable for the remaining 88 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) chairman R C Bhargava said on Friday.

"How can you get high car sales growth if 88 per cent of the country are below levels of income where they cannot afford these cars costing Rs 10 lakh and above? The smaller cars, the cheaper cars have become unaffordable to these people, as I have said in the past, because of the high cost of implementing regulatory measures," he told reporters at the post-results press conference.

"We have seen that in this current year, the sale of small cars (sedans and hatchbacks) has declined by about 9 per cent. So, if there is a 9 per cent decline in the car segment that is bought by 88 per cent of the people in this country, where will you get the growth from?" he added.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales growth in India stood at 4.3 million units in 2024-25, which was just 2 per cent higher year-on-year, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data. "India has penetration of cars of just 34 out of 1,000, probably lowest amongst any country around this area of the world. For a country that is growing, this PV sales growth rate of just two to three per cent a year, is not going to increase our penetration of cars in the country at all. It is a question of some worry, especially because 2025-26 -- according to what SIAM has forecast -- is not going to be a better year. Growth has been foreseen at one to two per cent," Bhargava noted.

Bhargava expressed doubts on whether the major income tax relief given by the Union government in the last Budget is going to boost small car sales in 2025-26.

"The cost of the car has gone up by an average Rs 80,000–90,000. How much cash will the income tax relief give? People have a whole normal household expenditure. People are not going to put all the income tax savings aside and use it to buy a car. They have other priorities too. I mean, these are small households and they have many requirements. Their children have requirements. A car is not going to be the top requirement for these people," he stated.

The small car segment has been declining for the last few years. In 2024-25, the Indian car industry sold 1.353 million sedans and hatchbacks, which was about 12.6 per cent lower year-on-year, according to SIAM.

Bhargava said it is a fallacy to think that the decline in the small car market and the growth of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market is a result of people’s aspirations changing and people wanting to buy big cars instead of small cars. "It is not true. What is happening is that people cannot afford small cars," he added.

He said lower taxes and different regulations are needed to boost the small car segment in India, just like the ones present in Japan for “kei” cars. In Japan, kei cars — small, lightweight vehicles with engine capacities of up to 660cc — enjoy significant tax and regulatory advantages.

"Those kei cars have a different set of regulations compared to the other cars, and the taxes on them are much lower... They are smaller cars, but they are cheaper and more affordable, and this is how Japan switched from motorcycles to four-wheelers. We need to do something similar here; otherwise, I do not see how two-wheeler owners are going to have anything different than what they have today in terms of commuting," he noted.

He said that the domestic market growth will — unless something changes — remain muted in 2025-26. "I think the government has recognised to a large extent that without the revival of the small car market, car market growth in India will always remain muted," he stated.

Bhargava mentioned that about 12 per cent of households in India are above Rs 12 lakh income annually. "To buy a car that is costing above Rs 10 lakh, you normally would need to be in this household bracket of Rs 12 lakh plus. Therefore, car buying in India is largely restricted to these 12 per cent of households... I think it is a fact which people have to look at and recognise," he informed.

"It is not, as some people seem to think, that India has become affluent and everybody wants to buy the expensive car. That would happen if the number of households having income above Rs 12 lakh increased from 12 per cent to 50 per cent. Then, you would have this situation where there would be a big possibility of selling large cars. But that is not true today," he added.