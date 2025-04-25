'Lousy spy fiction': Hindenburg denies Adani, Mossad, Congress conspiracy

“A couple of days ago, Ammar Zaidi of the Press Trust of India (PTI) published a story claiming that Adani worked with dozens of Mossad agents to ‘expose’ us. The article reads like lousy spy fiction and looks to be fabricated out of thin air,” Anderson wrote on social media platform X. “The reporter didn’t bother to reach out to us for comment, one of the most basic functions of any credible journalist. Had he, we would have easily explained that none of the claimed events happened.”

The PTI article in question reportedly cited sources claiming that Adani collaborated with agents from Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in an international effort to track and expose Hindenburg's activities. Anderson categorically denied the entire premise of the story.

Was there ever a meeting between Hindenburg and Rahul Gandhi?

Sputnik India had earlier reported that a covert operation by Mossad revealed digital evidence of collusion between Hindenburg and the Congress party, allegedly involving Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda. The report further claimed that a meeting took place in May 2023 between Anderson and Rahul Gandhi in Palo Alto.

Anderson denied any such meeting or interaction with Indian political figures. “I’ve never even been to Palo Alto, and no one on my team (nor I) nor any ‘allies’ I’m aware of have met with or even spoken with any Indian politician, whether a member of the opposition or otherwise. Nor did we ever meet with or speak with any Biden officials, as also claimed by Sputnik,” he clarified.

Is there any credibility to claims of a global network of collaborators?

Sputnik India also alleged that Hindenburg operated through a “complex web of activist lawyers, journalists, hedge funds, and political figures,” which Anderson strongly disputed. “We have no office in Chicago. I’ve never been to Chicago, and the article doesn’t even try to explain how a random suburban Chicago address has anything to do with anything. If there is some communications network involving all of these constituencies we've never been a part of it,” he stated.

Also Read

Why did Hindenburg shut down, and does it still stand by its Adani report?

Hindenburg Research gained international attention in January 2023 after releasing a report accusing the Adani Group of orchestrating “the largest con in corporate history.” The Adani Group has denied all allegations, while Anderson and his firm stood by their findings.

Earlier this year, Anderson had announced that Hindenburg Research was shutting down. In a letter released on January 16, he confirmed that the closure was unrelated to any threat or external pressure. “As to why I retired — it is all in the letter — it is not based on any threat, health issue, personal issue or otherwise,” he clarified.

Despite the firm's closure, Anderson reaffirmed the validity of Hindenburg’s research. The controversy, over its findings, continues to stir debate in India’s political and corporate landscape, even as Anderson seeks to distance himself from what he describes as “conspiracy theories” in the media.