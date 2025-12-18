Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki's WagonR crosses 3.5 million production milestone

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR crosses 3.5 million production milestone

The WagonR is currently manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's plants in Gurgaon and Manesar, Haryana

WagonR
The company said the milestone underscores the model’s sustained demand in India’s passenger vehicle market for over two decades, adding that the WagonR has been the country’s highest-selling car for the last four financial years. | Maruti Suzuki website
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has crossed cumulative production of 3.5 million units of the WagonR across three generations since the model’s launch in December 1999, placing it alongside the Alto and Swift among the company’s highest-volume cars.
 
The WagonR is currently manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s plants in Gurgaon and Manesar, Haryana. The company said the milestone underscores the model’s sustained demand in India’s passenger vehicle market for over two decades, adding that the WagonR has been the country’s highest-selling car for the last four financial years.
 
Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said: “This achievement is not just a production milestone, but reflects the enduring love and confidence that generations of customers have shown towards brand WagonR. It is rare for a vehicle to receive such acceptance even after 25 years since its launch.”
 
He added that the WagonR has evolved over time with the introduction of new technologies and features while retaining its original character.
 
Globally, the Suzuki WagonR was first introduced in Japan in September 1993 and is manufactured in countries including Japan, India, Hungary and Indonesia. The model is currently sold in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide. In August 2025, cumulative global sales of the WagonR crossed 10 million units, the company stated.
 
In India, the WagonR has been updated several times while continuing to “focus on space and comfort”, it added. The latest model is built on Maruti Suzuki’s fifth-generation Heartect platform and comes with six airbags as standard. It is also equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution, and electronic stability programme, along with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone connectivity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L Catterton takes stake in Haldiram's in strategic partnership deal

Sun Pharma shares slip 3% after US FDA flags Baska manufacturing facility

Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Premium

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro

Topics :Company NewsMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki WagonRAuto sales

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story