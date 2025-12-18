Maruti Suzuki's WagonR crosses 3.5 million production milestone

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has crossed cumulative production of 3.5 million units of the WagonR across three generations since the model’s launch in December 1999, placing it alongside the Alto and Swift among the company’s highest-volume cars.

The WagonR is currently manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s plants in Gurgaon and Manesar, Haryana. The company said the milestone underscores the model’s sustained demand in India’s passenger vehicle market for over two decades, adding that the WagonR has been the country’s highest-selling car for the last four financial years.

Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said: “This achievement is not just a production milestone, but reflects the enduring love and confidence that generations of customers have shown towards brand WagonR. It is rare for a vehicle to receive such acceptance even after 25 years since its launch.”