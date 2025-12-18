Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma shares slip 3% after US FDA flags Baska manufacturing facility

Sun Pharma shares slip 3% after US FDA flags Baska manufacturing facility

Sun Pharma's Baska plant in Gujarat receives OAI status from the US FDA after inspection, adding near-term regulatory uncertainty but not impacting current US supplies

Sun Pharma
Market reaction to the disclosure was negative, with Sun Pharma shares declining 2.7 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 1,745.35 apiece. (Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sun Pharmaceutical on Thursday informed stock exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has classified its Baska manufacturing facility in Gujarat as Official Action Indicated (OAI) following an inspection conducted between September 8 and September 19, 2025.
 
In a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the country’s largest drugmaker said the inspection outcome does not impact current manufacturing or supplies to the US market. 
“We continue to manufacture and supply approved products from the facility to the US market. We will work with the regulator to achieve fully compliant status,” the company said. 
An OAI classification indicates that the regulator has identified significant compliance issues that may warrant further regulatory action. However, Sun Pharma has maintained that it will engage with the US FDA to address the observations and restore full compliance at the facility.
 
Market reaction to the disclosure was negative, with Sun Pharma shares declining 2.7 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 1,745.35 apiece.
 
Analysts said the development adds a layer of regulatory uncertainty in the near term, though the financial impact is expected to be limited.
 
Nirali Shah, pharma analyst at Ashika Group, said the OAI status represents a regulatory setback and could increase uncertainty around future product filings and approvals linked to the Baska site. “While current manufacturing and US supplies remain unaffected, remediation timelines, the risk of repeat inspections, and potential regulatory escalation create a near-term compliance overhang,” she said.
 
According to Shah, the exposure appears manageable as the Baska facility is understood to contribute marginally to Sun Pharma’s overall supply base. “Overall, this remains a monitorable regulatory risk rather than an operational disruption,” she added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may invest over $4 bn in Shriram Finance

Premium

Universal Music sees India as a big paid market for music in five years

Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Max Healthcare Institute to invest ₹1K cr in Pune super speciality hospital

Premium

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

Topics :SEBISun PharmaStock exchangesUS FDA

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story