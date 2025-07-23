Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with DPIIT to encourage, support startups

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to encourage and support startups to develop technology-driven solutions in automobile manufacturing and mobility space.

Startups recognised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the 'Startup India' initiative will have the opportunity to participate in Maruti Suzuki's innovation programmes, the auto major said in a statement.

Upon selection, startups will benefit from expert mentorship, industry insights, and access to auto maker's extensive network and infrastructure, which serves as a valuable testbed for robust validation of their solutions, it stated.