Adani Ports, 2 others vie to build 174-acre logistics park in Greater Noida

Adani Ports, Super Handlers, and Empezar Logistics are eyeing to build a 174-acre logistics park in Greater Noida, which is expected to attract an investment of ₹1,200 crore

Greater Noida
Greater Noida (Photo/Wikimedia Commons)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Three Gujarat-based firms — Adani Ports & SEZ, Super Handlers, and Empezar Logistics — have submitted proposals to set up a multimodal logistics park spread over 174 acres in Greater Noida. 
The initiative, which is projected to draw at least ₹1,200 crore investment, aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s broader efforts to strengthen its industrial and logistics framework, according to The Economic Times. 
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) issued a call for proposals to lease the land on a 90-year term. The proposed logistics park will feature cargo yards, warehousing hubs, skill development centres, and other services related to cargo operations, the news report mentioned.
 

Strategic location and policy support

The logistics park site is strategically located near the under-construction Noida International Airport and offers direct connectivity to both eastern and western dedicated freight corridors. 
The land, located in Greater Noida’s Kappa II sector, will be leased for 90 years. The project is part of the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041. Proposals will be reviewed by a screening committee and finalised by an allotment committee, The Economic Times report said.
 

UP reserves land for multimodal logistics parks

In December last year, the Uttar Pradesh government set aside 17,000 acres of land across the state to build multimodal logistics parks, as part of its plan to grow the economy to $1 trillion. These parks aim to streamline transportation and logistics by integrating various modes of transport with warehousing and distribution facilities at a single site. 
Companies investing a minimum of ₹1,000 crore in these projects may receive up to 30 per cent subsidy on land cost, as per the proposed state policy. The plan also includes several other incentives to attract private players, particularly in capital and land investment.   
  

Integrated cargo terminals under development

The UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency for this initiative. It has identified land near expressways and highways close to major urban centres for the MMLPs. These hubs will house advanced infrastructure, including cold storage units, intermodal cargo terminals, modern warehouses, and offer services such as customs clearance, testing, packaging, and labelling under one roof. 
Additionally, the state’s first multimodal waterway logistics terminal is under development in Varanasi. UPEIDA has also collaborated with ETH Zurich’s RTDT Laboratories AG to assess ride quality and comfort on the state’s expressway network.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Adani GroupGreater NoidaUttar PradeshBS Web ReportsMulti modal logistics parkslogistics parks

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

