Adani Ports, 2 others vie to build 174-acre logistics park in Greater Noida

The initiative, which is projected to draw at least ₹1,200 crore investment, aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s broader efforts to strengthen its industrial and logistics framework, according to The Economic Times.

Strategic location and policy support

The logistics park site is strategically located near the under-construction Noida International Airport and offers direct connectivity to both eastern and western dedicated freight corridors.

The land, located in Greater Noida’s Kappa II sector, will be leased for 90 years. The project is part of the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041. Proposals will be reviewed by a screening committee and finalised by an allotment committee, The Economic Times report said.

UP reserves land for multimodal logistics parks

In December last year, the Uttar Pradesh government set aside 17,000 acres of land across the state to build multimodal logistics parks, as part of its plan to grow the economy to $1 trillion. These parks aim to streamline transportation and logistics by integrating various modes of transport with warehousing and distribution facilities at a single site.