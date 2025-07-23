ED files Fema case against Myntra over ₹1,654-crore FDI policy breach

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) against Myntra Designs Private Limited, a company backed by Flipkart, along with its associated firms and directors. The case involves alleged violations related to foreign direct investment (FDI) worth over ₹1,654 crore.

According to the agency, the case was filed under Section 16(3) of Fema after it received "credible information" that Myntra and its related companies were involved in multi-brand retail trade, but disguised it as "wholesale cash and carry" business. This goes against India’s FDI policy, the ED said.