Tata Digital launches life insurance products on Tata Neu with Tata AIA

After the success of its co-branded credit card with HDFC Bank, Tata Digital today announced a range of life insurance products on its platform, Tata Neu, in collaboration with Tata AIA Life Insurance. The company claimed that it has witnessed Rs 25 crore of annual new premium within the first 90 days.

To enhance the customer experience, the insurance buying process has been streamlined to just three clicks, said the company in a statement.

Like in other offerings, customers buying insurance products will also earn NeuCoins, which can then be redeemed across the Tata ecosystem.

Amreesh Kher, chief business officer, insurance, Tata Digital, expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, said, “Our partnership with Tata AIA Life Insurance marks a significant milestone for financial services on Tata Neu. The incredible response that we have seen in the first few days is a testament to the demand for accessible, affordable, and top-tier life insurance solutions. We’re empowering our customers to protect their assets and build wealth in a convenient and secure manner.”

Users can now access a wide range of Tata AIA’s life insurance solutions tailored to their specific requirements, such as term life insurance solutions like Maha Raksha Supreme Select with a pre-approved sum assured of up to Rs 2 crore, and wealth creation plans, wherein customers can choose from over 10 Tata AIA equity funds.

Jeelani Basha, president and chief distribution officer, alternate and emerging channels, Tata AIA, added, “We are delighted to have our consumer-centric solutions available on Tata Neu. This will enable us to make life insurance easily accessible to today’s digital-native consumers through their preferred shopping platform, Tata Neu.”

Tata AIA Life Insurance is a leading life insurance company in India, offering a diverse range of solutions including term cover, savings plans, investment plans, and retirement solutions.