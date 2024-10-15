Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VA Tech WABAG wins Rs 1,000 cr order from Indosol for desalination plant

The project would be executed over a 38-month period and it would be followed by a 15-year Operation and Maintenance contract, the company said in statement

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant
The plant would be built with the state-of-the-art desalination technologies. | Credit: X/@vatechwabag
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has bagged an order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd to set up a sea water desalination plant, marking its foray into the solar photo-voltaic segment.

According to the city-headquartered firm, the scope of the order includes engineering, procurement, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 million litre per day sea water desalination plant at the company's solar photo-voltaic manufacturing facility in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The project would be executed over a 38-month period and it would be followed by a 15-year Operation and Maintenance contract, the company said in statement on Tuesday.

"This mega order marks WABAG's entry into the Solar PV sector which is a key segment for the future. WABAG's technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us to offer lowest life-cycle cost of water for Indosol Water," said VA Tech Wabag India Cluster, Head-Desalination, Saravanan Krishnan.

The plant, would be built with the state-of-the-art desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and production of water to meet the requirements of the 10GW integrated Solar PV manufacturing unit of Indosol Solar in Andhra Pradesh.

"We express our gratitude to Indosol Solar for having reposed confidence in WABAG and entrusted this important project to us" he added.


First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

